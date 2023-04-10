Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $184.75

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

