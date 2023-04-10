Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $166.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.2 %

FNV opened at $154.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

