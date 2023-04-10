AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.62 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

