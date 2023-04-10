Unilever’s (ULVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,650 ($57.75) price objective on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.88) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.64) to GBX 4,600 ($57.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,800 ($47.19) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($51.15).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,307.50 ($53.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,105.57. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,329 ($53.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,627.38%.

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.91), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($87,885,143.82). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

