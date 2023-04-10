American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

AMNB opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley acquired 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

Further Reading

