Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Price Target Cut to $35.50

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

