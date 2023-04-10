StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

