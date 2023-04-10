StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

