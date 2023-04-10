Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

