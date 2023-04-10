Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AINC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

