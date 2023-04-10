Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

