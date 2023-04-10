Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $7.50

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

