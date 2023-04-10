Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $41.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

