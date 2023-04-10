Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $18.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,684.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.