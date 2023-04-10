Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $18.00

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,684.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

