Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $20.57

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,774,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.