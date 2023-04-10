CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.62. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2864121 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

