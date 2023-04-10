CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.
Several research firms have issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.62. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
