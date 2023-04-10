Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) PT at $1,988.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,988.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

SSE Trading Up 1.6 %

SSE stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. SSE has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

