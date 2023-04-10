Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $90.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

