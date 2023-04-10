Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 250 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.10).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.97. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.30 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,955.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.