RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,032.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($12.83).

RS1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.80) target price for the company. Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) price objective on the stock.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 836.40 ($10.39) on Friday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 948.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 944.06.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.