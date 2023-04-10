StockNews.com Upgrades Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to “Hold”

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 29.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

