TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
TAL stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
