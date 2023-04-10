TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

