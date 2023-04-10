Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

