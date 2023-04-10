Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
