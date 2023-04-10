U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

