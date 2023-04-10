StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.1 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

