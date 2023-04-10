Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Consolidated Water Price Performance
Shares of CWCO opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.58.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
