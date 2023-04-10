Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $1,796,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Consolidated Water by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

