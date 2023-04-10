Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

