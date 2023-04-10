SemiLEDs (LEDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.16 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
See Also
