SemiLEDs (LEDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.16 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

