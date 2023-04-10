Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

