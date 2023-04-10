Rent the Runway (RENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,515.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RENT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

