Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TH stock opened at C$1.09 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

