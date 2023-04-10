Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

