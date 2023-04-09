Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

