Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

