Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,820,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $266,052,000 after purchasing an additional 216,917 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

