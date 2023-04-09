West Branch Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Shares of META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

