22,487 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

