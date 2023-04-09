19,685 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

