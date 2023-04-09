Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

