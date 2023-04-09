Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $57,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

