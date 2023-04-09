ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $64,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

