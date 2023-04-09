Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

