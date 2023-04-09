Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

