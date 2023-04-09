Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,868 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,653,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after acquiring an additional 178,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

