Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 1,472 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

