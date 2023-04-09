International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

