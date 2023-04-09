Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $59,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.