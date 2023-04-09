AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.