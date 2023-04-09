New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $188,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.