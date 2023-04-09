New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,280 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $230,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,065,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABT opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

